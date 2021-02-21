Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 911,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $802,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 101,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,241,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $660,462,000 after buying an additional 160,694 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 147,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

