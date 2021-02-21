Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 75,668 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $546,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $194.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

