Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €224.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

FRA:ALV opened at €195.38 ($229.86) on Friday. Allianz SE has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.96.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

