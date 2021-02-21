AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen Sells 2,320 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,988.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $3,438,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

