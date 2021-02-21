AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $110,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,426. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

