Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.15. Ally Financial reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144,799 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.