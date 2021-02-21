Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.83 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,844,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,343 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

