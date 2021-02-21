Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 5th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $78.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,249.90. 4,305,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

