AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $1,977,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.