American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 48,663,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,869,012. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

