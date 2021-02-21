American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOUT. CLSA began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

