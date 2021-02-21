Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

