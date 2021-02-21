Americas Silver Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.35. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.12.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

