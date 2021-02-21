Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

NYSE:AMP opened at $224.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $23,625,695 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

