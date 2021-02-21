AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $78.95. Approximately 828,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 311,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

