Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang Sells 30,467 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53.

AMPH stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $877.64 million, a PE ratio of 131.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

