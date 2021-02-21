Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.05

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $356.86 million and $29.52 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00749379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00043600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00018997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.44 or 0.04498880 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 565,983,533 coins and its circulating supply is 341,222,945 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.