Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

