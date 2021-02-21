Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

EIX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 555,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

