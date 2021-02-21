Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.56 Million

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce sales of $574.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.27 million. Masonite International posted sales of $531.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE DOOR traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. 165,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

