Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.66). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,577. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

