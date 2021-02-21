Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $341.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE:CFR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.73. 337,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $103.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,132. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

