Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.60. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.01. 1,676,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,557. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $134.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

