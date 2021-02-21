Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. 1,705,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.