Analysts Offer Predictions for RingCentral, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

