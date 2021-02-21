Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $31.42

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 2,381,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

