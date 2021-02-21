Analysts Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Target Price at $24.29

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after buying an additional 200,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.73.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

