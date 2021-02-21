Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $88.90

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. 6,451,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,280,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. JD.com has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in JD.com by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,792,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.