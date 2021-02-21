Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $11.81

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

