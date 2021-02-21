Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Target Price at $55.40

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

