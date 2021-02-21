Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -51.85% 4.13% 1.92% Black Stone Minerals 31.42% 16.85% 9.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 2.27 $87.78 million $1.20 15.92 Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 4.29 $214.37 million $1.16 8.15

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matador Resources. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Matador Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 5 11 0 2.69 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 2 1 2.80

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $12.45, suggesting a potential downside of 34.82%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Matador Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 252.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 148.0 million stock tank barrels of oil and 627.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 68,543 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.