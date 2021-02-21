Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boxlight and Lixiang Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lixiang Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.16%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Lixiang Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Lixiang Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 5.22 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -3.85 Lixiang Education $21.85 million 5.10 $6.78 million N/A N/A

Lixiang Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Lixiang Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxlight beats Lixiang Education on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About Lixiang Education

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School. The company was formerly known as Lianwai Education Group Limited and changed its name to Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. in May 26, 2020. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

