Analyzing First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.96 $25.24 million $2.51 13.08 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 3.42 $49.85 million $1.20 16.08

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Internet Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 17.73% 5.91% 0.69%

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats First Internet Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office in Cobb County, Georgia; and 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

