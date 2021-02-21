Analyzing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbital Tracking and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 1.17 -$1.20 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.28 $351.73 million $1.53 28.27

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orbital Tracking and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Volatility and Risk

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Orbital Tracking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

