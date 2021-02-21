Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period.

DRQ stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

