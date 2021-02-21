Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $90,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of BIG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

