Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:B opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

