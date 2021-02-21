Anchor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,495.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $12,495.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

