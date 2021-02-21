ANON Price Reaches $0.0034 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $26,120.57 and $87.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00524714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.73 or 0.00761918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006225 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

