Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Sells $84,756.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATEX opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

