Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,166 shares of company stock worth $3,068,198. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Anterix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 236,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,674. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

