Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 2,063,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,378,759 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

