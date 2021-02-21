Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 830.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,592,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 117,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.44.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

