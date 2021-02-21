Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,481 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

