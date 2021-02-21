Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 678,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teck Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

