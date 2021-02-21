Aperio Group LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

