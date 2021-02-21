Aperio Group LLC Has $11.74 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

