Aperio Group LLC Sells 14,074 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of The Gap worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gap by 86.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS opened at $24.15 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,577 shares of company stock worth $952,072. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.