Aperio Group LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.33 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

