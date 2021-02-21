Aperio Group LLC Sells 9,906 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CNO Financial Group worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $790,034.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,223 shares of company stock worth $2,294,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

